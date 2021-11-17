Left Menu

N. Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes

A Juul spokesman had no immediate comment on the latest lawsuit.Stein also targeted another e-cigarette company that he said sells kid-friendly flavours such as chocolate milk and strawberry doughnut.

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 17-11-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 03:33 IST
N. Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes
  • Country:
  • United States

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday that he is suing the founders of an e-cigarette maker over his concerns that their product is being marketed to children through kid-friendly flavours and poor age verification.

Stein announced at a news conference that he is suing Juul founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen. He also said he is launching a statewide investigation into several e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

“All companies and individuals involved in manufacturing, distributing and selling e-cigarettes in North Carolina should hear this message loud and clear,” Stein said. “If you get North Carolina's teens addicted to nicotine, there will be consequences.” In June, Juul Labs Inc. was to pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales under the terms of an agreement with the state. Stein had sued Juul previously, accusing it of employing unfair and deceptive practices that targeted young people to use its vaping products, which deliver addictive nicotine. The lawsuit was scheduled to be heard in July. A Juul spokesman had no immediate comment on the latest lawsuit.

Stein also targeted another e-cigarette company that he said sells kid-friendly flavours such as chocolate milk and strawberry doughnut. He also said his investigation would look into retailers statewide which are located near middle schools and high schools who are selling e-cigarettes, three distributors and one online seller.

The attorney general said he would urge Robert Califf, nominated to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration by President Joe Biden, to create national, industry-wide regulations on flavoured e-cigarettes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021