RUGBY-Hong Kong Sevens postponed to Nov 2022 due to COVID travel curbs

"We understand that fans at home and abroad will be disappointed, but we appeal to their continued patience and support,” said Hong Kong Rugby Union Chief Executive Robbie McRobbie. Hong Kong has some of the world's strictest coronavirus restrictions, which have been severely criticised by business leaders and diplomats who say they could threaten the city's standing as a global financial centre.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

The Hong Kong leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series will be postponed to November next year from April, the Hong Kong Rugby Union and World Rugby said, marking the fifth time it is being pushed back since the pandemic began. The consecutive postponements have forced the Hong Kong Rugby Union to exhaust its financial reserves with pandemic-related losses to date of HK$200 million ($26 million), and to reduce its headcount by more than 40%.

Given uncertainty over coronavirus travel restrictions and potential disruptions as a result, the decision to postpone the event was made "in the best interests of the tournament, the teams and fans", the Hong Kong Rugby Union and World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday. "We understand that fans at home and abroad will be disappointed, but we appeal to their continued patience and support,” said Hong Kong Rugby Union Chief Executive Robbie McRobbie.

Hong Kong has some of the world's strictest coronavirus restrictions, which have been severely criticised by business leaders and diplomats who say they could threaten the city's standing as a global financial centre. ($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

