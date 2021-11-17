Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 150 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 149.92 points and Nifty down by 42.10 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 149.92 points or 0.25 per cent at 60172.45 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17957.10 at 9.35 am, down by 42.10 points or 0.23 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are auto, and power, while the realty and energy sector are trading low. (ANI)

