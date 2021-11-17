A step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' GACL, Vadodara and CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad are awarded a patent for the production of Hydrazine Hydrate

VADODARA, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), Vadodara and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad have achieved success in developing indigenous environment friendly technology to manufacture super speciality chemical Hydrazine Hydrate (H6N2O). Patent Office, Government of India has awarded a joint patent for 20 years to CSIR and GACL for invention entitled 'An improved process for production of Hydrazine Hydrate'. Hydrazine Hydrate finds its applications in various industries such as Agrochemicals, Polymers, Water treatment, Fuel cells, Space applications etc. At present, Hydrazine Hydrate is 100% imported product in India and there was a need for import substitution of this high value super speciality chemical product.

Keeping to its reputation of a leading Chlor-Alkali-Chemical company, promoting green technology, GACL took up a project to develop Hydrazine Hydrate technology in close association with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, one of the flagship CSIR laboratories. Hydrazine Hydrate technology has been developed through a series of steps involving simulation, data collection, laboratory experiments and bench scale operations. This process was refined and optimized with pilot plant operations. It was further scaled up to commercial scale plant through computerized modelling.

Based on this indigenous and environment friendly technology, GACL is setting up a commercial scale plant at its Dahej site at an estimated cost of Rs.405 Crores to manufacture 10,000 MTA of Hydrazine Hydrate. Commissioning of this plant is expected by first quarter of 2022. GACL is a Company promoted by Government of Gujarat and has two manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and Dahej in Gujarat. The Company has distinguished itself with its focus on R&D. It has improved product and production processes with its R&D initiatives. Focus on greener and cleaner technologies is another important aspect of this ISO certified organisation. With this strong foundation and recently awarded HH patent, GACL aspires to take lead in development and manufacturing of downstream speciality chemicals. Currently, India is importing Hydrazine Hydrate from Europe and other countries. Hydrazine Hydrate as an import substitute product with world-class quality will help in reducing country's dependency on imports, thereby saving of valuable foreign exchange. It will also strengthen India's quest to become 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'- a vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India for making India a self-reliant nation.

About GACL Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) was established in the year 1973 in Vadodara, Gujarat to manufacture Caustic Soda and allied products. Promoted by the Government of Gujarat, by harping on cutting edge technology, groundbreaking research and development and through strategic diversification, GACL has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of caustic soda with around 12% share in domestic caustic soda market. From an initial capacity of 37,425 TPA caustic soda, the organization has enhanced its capacity to 4,30,000 TPA and the facilities are spread over 2 complexes at Vadodara and Dahej. From its two facilities, GACL now offers 36 products. GACL is also the first state promoted enterprise to adopt renewable wind energy to fuel its progress. The Organisation has a current total installed Wind Power capacity of 171.45 MW and 35 MW Solar Power Project for its captive use, which caters more than 25% of energy requirements.

For further information, you may contact Mr. G S Paliwal, Executive Director (Marketing) (Tel. 0265-6111000)(Extn. 331); Mr. P G Pujara, Advisor to MD (Extn. 242); Mr. D B Jain, Advisor to MD (Extn. 675); Mr. S S Bhatt, Company Secretary & CGM(Legal & CC) (Extn. 454) from GACL or Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Director (Email: director@csiriict.in); Dr. K Ravindranath, Chief Scientist & Head of Instrumentation & Reaction Engineering Pilot Plant (Email: kajjam@iict.res.in); Dr. Shailaja Donempudi, Chief Scientist & Business Development & Research Management, from CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)