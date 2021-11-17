Left Menu

SalaryBox raises USD 4 mn funding from Y-Combinator, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:22 IST
SalaryBox raises USD 4 mn funding from Y-Combinator, others
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech startup SalaryBox on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.7 crore) in funding from Y-Combinator, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Soma Capital, 2AM Ventures and others.

Other key investors in the seed funding round included US-based angel and seed investors Gokul Rajaram (Doordash executive), Sriram Krishnan (former Tinder and Spotify executive), and Anand Chandrasekaran (ex-Facebook executive), a statement said.

The company will utilise the funds to grow its team, invest in building new products and features, and further expand its user base, it added.

Founded in May 2020, by Nikhil Goel and Peeyush Goyal, SalaryBox is a mobile app-based employee management solution that simplifies the staff attendance and payroll processes for small businesses.

SalaryBox has grown to manage payroll for over one million employees on its app. It aims to scale up its user base to more than 10 million employees by the end of 2022.

''SalaryBox will help these workers open their first salary account, while simultaneously making it much easier for small businesses to pay their staff accurately and on time. We are now embarking on an exciting next phase of our growth and will utilise these funds to further strengthen our tech, marketing and operational teams, build new products and scale our user base over the next year,'' SalaryBox co-founder and CEO Nikhil Goel said.

The company had raised a pre-seed funding in May this year from GSF Accelerator and marquee individual investors like Alok Mittal (Indifi CEO); Amit Ranjan (SlideShare co-founder), Sumit Jain (CommonFloor co-founder), Gaurav Kapur (Oaktree Sports founder) and Surjendu Kuila (Zopper co-founder).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021