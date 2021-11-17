UK commercial landlord British Land returns to half-year profit

Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday, as the sector gradually recovers after the coronavirus pandemic pummelled rent levels and valuations of firms exposed to office and retail spaces.

The FTSE 100 firm said profit after tax came in at 370 million pounds ($497.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from a loss of 730 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

