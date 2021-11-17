Left Menu

UK commercial landlord British Land returns to half-year profit

Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday, as the sector gradually recovers after the coronavirus pandemic pummelled rent levels and valuations of firms exposed to office and retail spaces. The FTSE 100 firm said profit after tax came in at 370 million pounds ($497.95 million) for the six months ended Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:39 IST
UK commercial landlord British Land returns to half-year profit

Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday, as the sector gradually recovers after the coronavirus pandemic pummelled rent levels and valuations of firms exposed to office and retail spaces.

The FTSE 100 firm said profit after tax came in at 370 million pounds ($497.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from a loss of 730 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

Also Read: Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FTSE

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021