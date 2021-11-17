Left Menu

Tata Motors' pact with private equity firm TPG 'credit positive': Moody's

These tie-ups could provide TML with access to new products, technologies and capital, it noted.Tata Motors would bring its strong distribution network and manufacturing ability to the partnerships, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:47 IST
Tata Motors' pact with private equity firm TPG 'credit positive': Moody's
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that Tata Motors' pact with private equity firm TPG is 'credit positive', as it will help the automaker to scale up its electric vehicle business.

Last month, Tata Motors announced that it will raise USD 1 billion in its passenger electric vehicle (EV) business from TPG Rise Climate.

''We estimate that TPG Capital's USD 1 billion capital injection into Tata Motors's (TML, B1 stable) electric vehicle subsidiary, EVCo, will fund half its EV spending in India (Baa3 stable) through March 2026,'' Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

Tata Motors intends to use the funds, which it will receive in exchange for compulsorily convertible preference shares issued to TPG, to create a portfolio of EVs and dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms.

EVCo will also invest in battery technologies and charging infrastructure in association with Tata Power Ltd.

Moody's Investors Service noted that the automaker has an early mover advantage in EVs in India, but faces challenges in scaling the business.

''The company's planned launch of 10 new EVs through March 2026, will help cement its EV position in India. However, its market share will decline from 71 per cent as EV penetration rises.

''The scaling up of the EV market will depend on the pace of development and installation of charging infrastructure. High EV prices also weigh on demand as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are relatively cheaper,'' it added.

It however, pointed out that carbon transition is a risk as long as Tata motors remains primarily concentrated in ICE vehicles.

The automaker is taking steps to electrify its products in the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments in India but ICE vehicles will still dominate sales and thus carbon transition remains a risk, it stated.

Moody's Investors Service also noted that the creation of a dedicated passenger vehicle subsidiary would allow the auto major to go ahead with strategic partnerships with global auto manufacturers.

''The company's move to transfer its recently profitable PV operations to a wholly-owned subsidiary will give it greater flexibility in entering strategic partnerships with other automakers. These tie-ups could provide TML with access to new products, technologies and capital,'' it noted.

Tata Motors would bring its strong distribution network and manufacturing ability to the partnerships, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021