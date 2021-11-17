Left Menu

U.S. secures GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug doses worth $1 bln

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:59 IST
U.S. secures GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug doses worth $1 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology, the drugmakers said on Wednesday, with supply expected by Dec. 17.

Britain's GSK said the deal brought the total number of doses secured of the treatment, branded Xevudy, to more than 750,000 globally, adding that the United States would have an option to buy additional doses through March 2022. The companies did not specify how many doses the U.S. government had signed up for.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May gave an emergency use authorization to the GSK-Vir treatment for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older, who are at the risk of their illness worsening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021