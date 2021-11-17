China stocks close up as new energy shares boost

China stocks closed up on Wednesday, led by non-ferrous metals and new energy shares. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,885.75, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,537.37 points.

** Lithium stocks jumped, with Tibet Summit Resources Co, Chengxin Lithium Group, and Tianqi Lithium Corp up 10% each. ** The surge led the non-ferrous metal sub-index and the new energy sub-index up more than 2.5% each.

** New energy vehicles and photovoltaic shares, two sub-sectors of the new energy industry, also gained. ** A U.S. judge overseeing trade issues on Tuesday overturned a decision by then-President Donald Trump to allow a reimposition of tariffs on some imported solar panels.

** The new energy index has doubled in one year as China steps up efforts to become greener. ** High-end equipment manufacturers and defense stocks rose 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

** Forty out of the first batch of 81 companies went up on the new Beijing Stock Exchange. ** Shares have been trading sideways recently, and Vanho Securities said it expected the market might remain range-bound in the near future with investors searching for directional clues.

** It said policy easing expectations would rise as the year comes to an end, and suggested buying blue-chips.

