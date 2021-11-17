India, NZ agree to deepen cooperation in cyber domain

India and New Zealand on Wednesday agreed to work closely with each other in areas of cyber security, cyber crime and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The decision to expand bilateral cooperation in the cyber domain was taken at a two-day virtual dialogue that concluded on Wednesday. The second edition of the India-New Zealand bilateral cyber dialogue discussed various aspects of existing cooperation in cyber space and agreed to further expand it, the MEA said in a statement.

''The cyber dialogue discussed various aspects of existing bilateral cooperation in cyber space, exchanged views on the latest developments on cyber issues at bilateral, regional and multilateral fora and explored initiatives to further deepen cyber cooperation,'' it said.

''The delegations deliberated on a wide range of topics of mutual interest and agreed to work closely with each other in the areas of cyber security, cyber crime and capacity building,'' the MEA added.

The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) in the MEA.

The New Zealand delegation was co-led by Dan Eaton, director of national security policy and Georgina Sargison, acting unit manager of emerging security issues.

Senior officials from various government ministries and departments from both the countries participated in the dialogue.

