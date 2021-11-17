3 persons run over by train in UP's Mirzapur

Three people, including a woman, were killed after being run over by a train while crossing the railway line at the Mirzapur Railway Station here early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at 5.57 am when they came in the way of the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express while trying to cross the railway line to exit the station, Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Hari Sharan Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Gupta (50), Bablu Singh (45), and Durga Naresh Gupta (48).

Bablu Singh had come to the station from Bhadohi to pick Rajesh and Durga Naresh, who were coming to the town from Nagpur, Maharashtra, to attend a wedding. The Inspector said Rajesh and Durga Naresh had arrived here by Patliputra Express.

