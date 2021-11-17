Left Menu

British retailer McColl's shares plunge 33% as shortages intensify

"It is disappointing to see supply chain issues worsen through the second half, but external factors have not eased, and continue to impact much of the UK economy," Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Miller said. McColl's, which has a network of 1,265 convenience stores and news agents across England, Scotland and Wales, now expects to deliver a core profit between 20 million pounds and 22 million pounds ($26.93 million-$29.62 million) for the 12 months through Nov. 28.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:59 IST
British retailer McColl's shares plunge 33% as shortages intensify

British convenience retailer McColl's forecast lower annual profit on Wednesday, as a shortage of lorry drivers and insufficient supply of key products intensified in the fourth quarter and hit revenue, sending its shares down 33%.

As of 0808 GMT, shares hit a record low of 11.7 pence and were headed for the worst day in their seven-year period as a listed entity. McColl's said it is working with its wholesale partner, Morrisons, to restore product availability, but have been unable to entirely mitigate the impact of supply chain issues to stores, leading to significantly lower-than-anticipated revenue.

Retailers globally are grappling with tighter labour markets and stagnant supply chains as economies reopen from pandemic curbs, while Britain is also coping with a shortage of workers from the European Union due to Brexit. "It is disappointing to see supply chain issues worsen through the second half, but external factors have not eased, and continue to impact much of the UK economy," Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Miller said.

McColl's, which has a network of 1,265 convenience stores and news agents across England, Scotland and Wales, now expects to deliver a core profit between 20 million pounds and 22 million pounds ($26.93 million-$29.62 million) for the 12 months through Nov. 28. Last year, the company reported a core profit of 29.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7427 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021