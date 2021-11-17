Times Professional Learning partners with Nuvepro Hands-on Labs to Enhance its Digital Skills Training

- The collaboration will provide real-world environment for learners to practice their theoretical skills - TPL aims to create ready-to-hire individuals with hands-on expertise BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvepro, the leader in Hands-On Labs solution, today announced that Times Professional Learning (TPL), an education initiative by The Times of India Group, has selected Nuvepro to provide the real-world practice environment to the TPL learners to enhance their digital skills.

TPL delivers learning solutions to early-career working professionals and enterprises. Specifically, TPL offers training solutions for the technology sector across a wide range of topics, from Basic Software training to Advanced topics in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. TPL will integrate Nuvepro Hands-On Labs with its learning program to give the unique and seamless experience of theory and practice on the same platform. This means that a TPL technical learner gets world-class learning content on new-age technologies and real-world lab environment to practice and solve problems.

TPL has trained thousands of learners across multiple technologies. Big Data and Deep Learning are some of their popular courses that require real-world practice labs to give the students real-life experience and make them industry-ready. The hands-on labs come with challenges and problem statements that sharpen the execution skill of the learners.

Varun Dhamija, Chief Strategy Officer at Times Professional Learning, said ''The Hands-on Labs completes the circle of learning and makes our learners job-ready. The real-world challenges help our students to infinitely practice and hone their skills and become experts in the technology. The Hands-On Labs enable us to launch new courses and give lab access to the students within minutes without spending time on lab set up and configuration. So, in totality the combination of world class training program from TPL and real-world environments by Nuvepro, will equip the learners with the required skills and expertise to succeed in their professional lives.'' Giridhar, CEO, Nuvepro said, ''We are very excited for the TPL learners and customers, as they get a unique solution of theory and practice in the same box. We've experienced that the real-world environments and problem statements makes the learners a better choice for the industry employers as the quality of the theoretical and practical knowledge is unparalleled. The industry needs ready-to-hire digital skilled experts and pioneers like TPL have taken it as their mission to bridge the skill gap to make India the world's largest digital skill provider. We are excited to be part of that journey.'' About Times Professional Learning Times Professional Learning (TPL) is an education initiative by The Times of India Group with an aim to revolutionize professional education in India. Times Professional Learning is strongly positioned to support India in realising its vision through a workforce whose employability skills are honed and made industry ready. TPL has partnered with some of the biggest names in education in India and in the world, including IIMs, XLRI, Wharton, MIT, Michigan State University and University of Massachusetts, Amherst to fulfil the aspirations of learners looking for world-class education. TPL has built robust infrastructure to make education accessible to learners in the mode they want – classroom or online / live interactive. Visit https://timesprofessionallearning.com/ for more information.

About Nuvepro Nuvepro is the world's best hands-on labs provider to help tech learners create a real-world environment to practice for their learning and engineering needs. We make hands-on learning and real-world assessments possible. Millions of technology learners from Enterprises, Universities and TechEd platforms use Nuvepro Hands-on Labs to rapidly upskill and reskill by practicing on 1000+ preset and sandbox-like environments. Visit www.nuvepro.com for more information.

