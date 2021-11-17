Left Menu

Iceland raises key interest rate again as inflation pressure persists

Reuters | Reykjavík | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:22 IST
Iceland raises key interest rate again as inflation pressure persists
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Iceland

Iceland's central bank raised its key rate to 2.0% from 1.50% on Wednesday, the fourth rate hike this year as concerns over inflation pressure remained, it said.

"The inflation outlook has deteriorated somewhat since August, owing in part to more persistent global price increases, a more rapid rebound in domestic economic activity, and rising wage costs," the central bank said in a statement. Headline inflation rose to 4.5% in October, mainly driven by housing and petrol prices, and has remained above 4% so far this year, which is well above the central bank's target of 2.5%.

The central bank said its GDP forecast for the year remained broadly unchanged at around 4% while it now expects economic growth of 5.1% next year, which is some 1.2 percentage points above its August forecast.

Also Read: Soccer-North Macedonia clinch World Cup playoff berth with Iceland win

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021