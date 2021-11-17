Iceland raises key interest rate again as inflation pressure persists

Iceland's central bank raised its key rate to 2.0% from 1.50% on Wednesday, the fourth rate hike this year as concerns over inflation pressure remained, it said.

"The inflation outlook has deteriorated somewhat since August, owing in part to more persistent global price increases, a more rapid rebound in domestic economic activity, and rising wage costs," the central bank said in a statement. Headline inflation rose to 4.5% in October, mainly driven by housing and petrol prices, and has remained above 4% so far this year, which is well above the central bank's target of 2.5%.

The central bank said its GDP forecast for the year remained broadly unchanged at around 4% while it now expects economic growth of 5.1% next year, which is some 1.2 percentage points above its August forecast.

