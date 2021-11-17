Better Capital launches maiden fund of USD 15.28 mn

Venture firm Better Capital on Wednesday said it has raised maiden fund of USD 15.28 million (about Rs 113.6 crore) to scale its pre-seed and seed investment strategy of backing Indian founders building for India and building for the world.

Better Capital Ventures I is a USD 15.28M fund - India's largest maiden solo GP (General Partner) fund - backed by some of the world's best founders, operators and investors who are former or current leaders at Meta (Facebook), Google, Uber, LinkedIn, Tiger Global, TPG, The World Bank and others, a statement said.

All backers were carefully selected based on the value add they would bring to the Better Capital portfolio and founders, it added.

Better Capital, run solo by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Vaibhav Domkundwar, has a growing portfolio of over 125 companies like Open, M2P Fintech, Teachmint, Slice, Jupiter, Khatabook and others.

''I have been humbled by the quality of leaders we have been able to partner with for our maiden fund. Our LPs are not just extremely accomplished leaders but they are deep believers in what we are doing at Better and want to actively support our founders,” Better Capital founder and CEO Vaibhav Domkundwar said.

Better's fund will invest in pre-seed and seed rounds across sectors with median cheque size being USD 300,000, the statement said.

The fund will invest in 40-50 startups in the next 12-24 months, and actively invest in cyrpto/Web3, creator economy and climate.

