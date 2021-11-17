Left Menu

Jio tops 4G chart in download speed; Airtel, Vi reduce gap in Oct: Trai data

However, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea network have been continuously recording an increase in data download speed thereby reducing the gap with the Jio network. The companys network recorded an upload speed of 7.6 mbps, the highest in the last five months.

Jio tops 4G chart in download speed; Airtel, Vi reduce gap in Oct: Trai data
Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 21.9 megabit per second among 4G service providers in October, according to the latest data published by telecom regulator Trai. However, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea network have been continuously recording an increase in data download speed thereby reducing the gap with the Jio network. After a marginal dip in 4G data download speed, the Jio network in October resumed the speed level of 21.9 mbps it had recorded in June, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) have registered close to two and half times jump in data download speed on their network.

Airtel 4G data download speed increased to 13.2 mbps in October from 5 mbps in June and VIL 4G speed increased to 15.6 mbps from 6.5 mbps during the five months. VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in October. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 7.6 mbps, the highest in the last five months. The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts.

Similarly, Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month high of 5.2 mbps and 6.4 mbps 4G data upload speed in October.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

