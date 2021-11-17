Swedish fiscal watchdog sees strong growth, small deficits for 2021 and 2022
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's public sector will run a deficit of just 0.9 of gross domestic product this year, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic and measures to ease its impact, the fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday.
The deficit will be 0.8 percent next year, the ESV said in a statement, while the economy will grow 4.0% this year and 3.6% in 2022.
Also Read: Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
Advertisement