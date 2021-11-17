Left Menu

Air pollution: Centre asks its employees posted in NCR to use public transport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST
Air pollution: Centre asks its employees posted in NCR to use public transport
  • Country:
  • India

Citing prevailing air pollution levels, the Centre has asked all its employees posted in the National Capital Region (NCR) to use public transport as far as possible while going to offices, a Personnel Ministry order said. In case employees are using private or government vehicles, it is advisable that they resort to carpooling in order to reduce the number of vehicles on road, it said in the order issued to all the central government departments.

The Personnel Ministry also asked all employees to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks at all times and avoid non-essential travel.

''In view of the prevailing pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), all central government employees posted in the central government offices located in NCR while attending offices, are advised to use public transport, as far as possible,'' it said. PTI AKV KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021