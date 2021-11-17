Vini Cosmetics appoints Vishal Kaul as CEO

Vini Cosmetics, maker of popular deodorant FOGG, on Wednesday announced the appointment of PepsiCo India Senior Executive Vishal Kaul as its CEO with effect from February 2022.

Kaul, who was PepsiCo India Vice-President and Business Head for the beverages business for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, will work closely with Vini's board of directors to execute the company's growth plans, including new products and categories in the newly created role of CEO, Vini Cosmetics said in a statement.

His role will also include launching and growing new product categories, expanding Vini's e-commerce platform, broadening its sales and distribution network, and attracting talent to scale up the company, it added.

He has been brought on board after ''a rigorous global search process'' that followed investment firm KKR's acquisition of a majority stake in Vini in July 2021 for Rs 4,600 crore. He has over 20 years of global brand and general management experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Vini Cosmetics Chairman Darshan Patel said, ''Appointing a consumer-centric and digitally savvy CEO of Vishal's calibre who can lead Vini into its next phase of growth was one of our and KKR's top priorities''. Patel further said, ''Alongside our shareholders, we fully back Vishal and look forward to supporting his work to achieve Vini's vision of becoming a leading provider of personal care products globally''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)