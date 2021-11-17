Tripartite settlement signed for wage revision of MOIL workers

In a major development, tripartite settlement for wage revision of Manganese Ore India Ltd. (MOIL) workers was signed between management of MOIL and the representatives of the recognized union, in presence of Chief Labour Commissioner, Government of India, in a high-level function organized at Shram Shakti Bhawan, yesterday.

This wage revision is for 10 years' duration w.e.f 01.08.2017 up to 31.07.2027, benefitting close to 6,000 company employees. It is based on an MOU arrived at between management and recognized union of MOIL i.e. MOIL Kamgar Sanghatan (MKS). The proposal includes a fitment benefit of 20% and perks/allowances at the rate of 20%. An Interim relief @ 12% of Basic and DA was given by the company w.e.f May 2019.

The company will be making the arrears payment in one go, which will have a financial impact of Rs.218 crores approximately for the period it is due i.e. from 1st August 2017 to 30th September 2021. The total financial impact of the proposed wage revision will be about Rs.87 crores per annum. MOIL LIMITED has already made full provisions for this wage increase in the books of accounts.

The agreement also specifies that the settlement will be implemented within 60 days of the signing of the same.

This agreement ushers a new era of growth and prosperity for MOIL and its employees. It will certainly motivate the employees to work towards higher production and productivity, resulting in achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and serving the national interest of import substitution.

