Left Menu

Tripartite settlement signed for wage revision of MOIL workers

This wage revision is for 10 years’ duration w.e.f 01.08.2017 up to 31.07.2027, benefitting close to 6,000 company employees. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:14 IST
Tripartite settlement signed for wage revision of MOIL workers
The agreement also specifies that the settlement will be implemented within 60 days of the signing of the same. Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, tripartite settlement for wage revision of Manganese Ore India Ltd. (MOIL) workers was signed between management of MOIL and the representatives of the recognized union, in presence of Chief Labour Commissioner, Government of India, in a high-level function organized at Shram Shakti Bhawan, yesterday.

This wage revision is for 10 years' duration w.e.f 01.08.2017 up to 31.07.2027, benefitting close to 6,000 company employees. It is based on an MOU arrived at between management and recognized union of MOIL i.e. MOIL Kamgar Sanghatan (MKS). The proposal includes a fitment benefit of 20% and perks/allowances at the rate of 20%. An Interim relief @ 12% of Basic and DA was given by the company w.e.f May 2019.

The company will be making the arrears payment in one go, which will have a financial impact of Rs.218 crores approximately for the period it is due i.e. from 1st August 2017 to 30th September 2021. The total financial impact of the proposed wage revision will be about Rs.87 crores per annum. MOIL LIMITED has already made full provisions for this wage increase in the books of accounts.

The agreement also specifies that the settlement will be implemented within 60 days of the signing of the same.

This agreement ushers a new era of growth and prosperity for MOIL and its employees. It will certainly motivate the employees to work towards higher production and productivity, resulting in achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and serving the national interest of import substitution.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021