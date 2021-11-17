Left Menu

Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would stop accepting Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom from next year due to the high fees charged by the payment processor for transactions. "As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. A Kroger unit in 2019 stopped https://reut.rs/3HqYrFg accepting Visa's credit cards, citing excessive fees.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:20 IST
Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would stop accepting Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom from next year due to the high fees charged by the payment processor for transactions.

"As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January 2022," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

Merchants have long disputed with payment processors over transaction fees. A Kroger unit in 2019 stopped https://reut.rs/3HqYrFg accepting Visa's credit cards, citing excessive fees. Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Amazon's plan to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021