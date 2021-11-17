K&L Wellness Technology raises Rs 30 cr from Angel Investors

Healthtech firm K&L Wellness Technology on Wednesday raised a seed round of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures as well as Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

The funds will be invested to launch and scale its healthtech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalised solutions, the company said in a statement.

K&L Wellness Technology provides therapeutic-based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

''We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector.

''We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future,'' Manjushree Technopacks Managing Director Vimal Kedia said.

The company will also look to expand its team and build a scalable infrastructure using the fund.

''We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation.

''The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter,'' K&L Wellness Technology co-founder Karan Talreja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)