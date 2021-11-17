Left Menu

ECMO helps recovery from lung injury, treating delta variant patients: Apollo

Chennai, Nov 17 PTI The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO has helped in the recovery of patients with significant lung injury, eliminating the need for lung transplant, besides serving to treat delta variant COVID-19 patients, claimed Dr Paul Ramesh, senior consultant cardiothoracic and heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals here on Wednesday.Also, the Apollo Chennai ECMO unit has set a longest bridge to lung recovery patient on ECMO for 116 days 183 days of hospitalisation, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:05 IST
ECMO helps recovery from lung injury, treating delta variant patients: Apollo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has helped in the recovery of patients with significant lung injury, eliminating the need for a lung transplant, besides serving to treat delta variant COVID-19 patients, claimed Dr. Paul Ramesh, senior consultant cardiothoracic and heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals here on Wednesday.

Also, the Apollo Chennai ECMO unit has set the longest bridge to lung recovery patients on ECMO for 116 days (183 days of hospitalization), he said. "By using ECMO we have seen that the majority of patients with significant lung injury recover fully, eliminating the need for a lung transplant," Dr. Ramesh said. Speaking to reporters here he said "of the 23 persons infected with delta variant during the second COVID-19 wave, placed on ECMO, 10 patients have been discharged, one had a successful transplant, two are off the ECMO and undergoing rehabilitation. Six patients had died due to severe illness," Dr. Ramesh claimed.

The patient's blood is purified and oxygenated through large tubes placed inside large veins (close to the heart) and returned utilizing a pump. In a majority of patients who have COVID-19 that causes lung failure, only lung support is required. In a small number of patients, it is required for the support of the heart function also, the hospital said.

Apollo hospitals in Chennai has the country's most advanced ECMO unit which has successfully treated over 270 ECMO patients since 2010, a release from the hospital said and added ECMO is employed under various conditions including poisoning, trauma, and infections such as H1N1, pre and post-transplant patients and most recently the COVID-19. "We have demonstrated that ECMO was very effective in patients who were unable to be treated with conventional ventilator therapy. Among the many records the Apollo Chennai ECMO unit has set is we also have the longest bridge to lung recovery patient on ECMO for 116 days.," the release said. The reason for success includes 'awake' ECMO allowing the patient to remain awake and engage with their families to boost their morale and enhance the likelihood of a faster recovery and better treatment outcomes, asserted Dr. K Madhan Kumar, senior consultant cardiothoracic and heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.

"To establish a state of the art ECMO unit that can deliver an outcome on a par with the best units in the world, many streams of expertise, knowledge, and skill from medical, nursing, perfusion technology as well as management and administrative streams have to come together," Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group said.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the team broke records by successfully helping lung function to recover in the largest number of patients in India, the hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021