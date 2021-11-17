ECMO helps recovery from lung injury, treating delta variant patients: Apollo

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has helped in the recovery of patients with significant lung injury, eliminating the need for a lung transplant, besides serving to treat delta variant COVID-19 patients, claimed Dr. Paul Ramesh, senior consultant cardiothoracic and heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals here on Wednesday.

Also, the Apollo Chennai ECMO unit has set the longest bridge to lung recovery patients on ECMO for 116 days (183 days of hospitalization), he said. "By using ECMO we have seen that the majority of patients with significant lung injury recover fully, eliminating the need for a lung transplant," Dr. Ramesh said. Speaking to reporters here he said "of the 23 persons infected with delta variant during the second COVID-19 wave, placed on ECMO, 10 patients have been discharged, one had a successful transplant, two are off the ECMO and undergoing rehabilitation. Six patients had died due to severe illness," Dr. Ramesh claimed.

The patient's blood is purified and oxygenated through large tubes placed inside large veins (close to the heart) and returned utilizing a pump. In a majority of patients who have COVID-19 that causes lung failure, only lung support is required. In a small number of patients, it is required for the support of the heart function also, the hospital said.

Apollo hospitals in Chennai has the country's most advanced ECMO unit which has successfully treated over 270 ECMO patients since 2010, a release from the hospital said and added ECMO is employed under various conditions including poisoning, trauma, and infections such as H1N1, pre and post-transplant patients and most recently the COVID-19. "We have demonstrated that ECMO was very effective in patients who were unable to be treated with conventional ventilator therapy. Among the many records the Apollo Chennai ECMO unit has set is we also have the longest bridge to lung recovery patient on ECMO for 116 days.," the release said. The reason for success includes 'awake' ECMO allowing the patient to remain awake and engage with their families to boost their morale and enhance the likelihood of a faster recovery and better treatment outcomes, asserted Dr. K Madhan Kumar, senior consultant cardiothoracic and heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.

"To establish a state of the art ECMO unit that can deliver an outcome on a par with the best units in the world, many streams of expertise, knowledge, and skill from medical, nursing, perfusion technology as well as management and administrative streams have to come together," Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group said.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the team broke records by successfully helping lung function to recover in the largest number of patients in India, the hospital said.

