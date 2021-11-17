Simplilearn, in Collaboration with University Of California Irvine Continuing Education, Launches Professional Certificate Program in Cloud Computing

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, today launched its Professional Certificate Program in Cloud Computing in collaboration with the University Of California Irvine (UCI), Division of Continuing Education (DCE). The program is designed for professionals who want to upskill in emerging cloud technologies and is best suited for middle and top management professionals with over eight years of work experience. This comprehensive program offers learners the benefit of UCI's academic excellence and Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum to develop a set of in-demand cloud-related skills and accelerate their career trajectory.

With 100+ hours of core learning, this six-month intensive Professional Certificate in Cloud Computing is delivered via Simplilearn's high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model. This model provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced videos, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. The course is divided into four components: prerequisite courses, mandatory courses, and a capstone project that offers students an opportunity to solve real-world challenges in cloud architecture. The learners will also benefit from the exclusive master classes conducted by the UCI's faculty. Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, ''Cloud has been a critical topic among CIOs and IT decision-makers for the past decade. The global pandemic has only served to further drive organizations of all sizes across all sectors to adopt digital and cloud-based technologies in a secure and scalable manner. To address this need, we are happy to collaborate with the UCI DCE to offer a comprehensive Professional Certificate in Cloud Computing. This in-depth program will provide extensive knowledge to learners and open new growth opportunities for them.'' Upon completion, program graduates will receive a Professional Certificate in Cloud Computing from the University of California Irvine, Division of Continuing Education along with Alumni Status in the DCE chapter to enable interaction amongst the UC Irvine community. Learners will get continuing education credits on program completion which will demonstrate their commitment to ongoing learning. Learners in India will be enrolled in Simplilearn's Job Assistance service. Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Stephane Muller, Directory of Business and Technology Programs at the UCI DCE said, ''Owing to the current scenario, Cloud has become a critical technology domain. From allowing online learning to supporting remote work, Cloud has emerged as indispensable in the pandemic and post-pandemic for business survival. Seeing the surge in demand for Cloud services, it's clear that graduates and young professionals should understand and pursue careers in this domain. We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to deliver the most updated industry-relevant curriculum to learners and create a job-ready workforce in this field.'' Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

