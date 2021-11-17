Iraq to repatriate citizens stuck on Belarus-Poland border - airline statement
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq Airways will carry out a repatriation flight on Thursday to bring Iraqis stuck on the Belarus-Poland border back home, the national flag carrier said on Wednesday.
The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions already imposed on Minsk. Belarus has denied deliberately fomenting the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NHL-Fans should feel horrified at Blackhawks scandal, says Bettman; Soccer-Hungary fans banned from Poland qualifier after Wembley clashes and more
Vote counting under way in South African municipal elections
U.N. says C. African Republic soldiers wounded 10 Egyptian peacekeepers
African National Congress secures three local municipalities
U.N. says gunfire from C. African Republic soldiers wounds 10 peacekeepers