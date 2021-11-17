NMDC workers hold protest against Nagarnar Steel Plant demerger, govt stake sale

NMDC workers on Wednesday staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here against the demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant and government stake sale in the company.

''We will protest tomorrow also. We will be giving a representation to the Labour Minister regarding this,'' Sant Ram Sethia, Nagarnar Steel Plant Workers' Union President, said.

Rajesh Sandhu, Secretary of NMDC Sanyukt Khadaan Mazdoor Sangh, which represents workers at the NMDC operated mines, said over 200 employees of the company have gathered in the national capital for the two-day protest.

''We are against the selling of the government's stake in the company. If this continues, one day the company will be privatised,'' Sandhu said.

The workers have come from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. It is also setting up a 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh over an area of 1,980 acres at a revised estimated cost of Rs 23,140 crore.

However, In August 2020, NMDC informed its board of directors giving in-principle approval to the proposal to demerge its under-construction steel plant in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

Subsequently in October, the Union Cabinet also approved the demerger of the plant from NMDC, and its strategic disinvestment by selling the entire stake of the Centre to a strategic buyer.

Following the demerger, NSP shall be a separate company, and the management of NMDC and NSP shall be accountable for their respective operations and financial performance, the government had said.

In July this year, the government offloaded over a 4 per cent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) route. At present, the President of India holds around a 60 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)