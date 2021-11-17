Left Menu

Six-laning of National Highway-66 to be expedited in Kerala: CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:57 IST
Six-laning of National Highway-66 to be expedited in Kerala: CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the six-laning work of National Highway-66 is gathering pace in the state as the National Highway Authority confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches.

Around 600 kms of road, from Talapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, would be six-laned as part of the project, he said in a Facebook post.

''The National Highway Authority has confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches to speed up the work of the six-laning of the Panavel- Kanyakumari National Highway-66 in Kerala,'' Vijayan said.

Noting that the state government would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition expense, he said the land owners are given the best compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. The ongoing distribution of compensation would be completed within six months in the state, the CM said adding that with the six laning of the National Highway-66, the road traffic in Kerala would become safer and more smooth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021