Eldeco ties up with Rohit Sharma's cricket academy - CricKingdom, for a flagship project, Live by the Greens, Sector 150 Noida

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eldeco announced its partnership with CricKingdom, a cricket academy by Rohit Sharma for their flagship project, Eldeco Live by the Greens at Sector 150 Noida. Project boasts of full-fledged cricket grounds which shall be managed by CricKingdom mentored by Indian T20 skipper Rohit Sharma, to run the cricket academy at the project, including coaching operations, consultations and all the other game related advice.

Speaking about the tie-up, Manish Jaiswal, Group COO, Eldeco Group said that, "We are elated to announce this partnership with CricKingdom, cricket academy by Rohit Sharma, who has brought numerous laurels to the Indian cricket landscape. We hope and wish that this academy will produce many such talents of its own by providing professional guidance and nurturing talent amongst the children residing in the local community. Eldeco Live by the Greens in Noida Sector 150 is all about peaceful and healthy living and with the cricket academy inside, it further adds to the lush green environs and brings out its serenity even more." CricKingdom is an exciting addition to this region of Noida Sector 150, already famous as a sports city. It is one of the world's first platforms that will connect Cricket, players, coaches, students, academies and facilities into an integrated ecosystem that would drive seamless engagement, interaction, learning and transaction, all under the able mentorship and guidance of Rohit Sharma, Captain of Indian national cricket team in T20s and Vice-captain of Team India in ODIs.

Established in 1985, Eldeco Group is a North India focused real estate developer with strong presence in Tier 2 cities. The Group operates in Lucknow through the BSE listed entity Eldeco Housing & Industries Limited (EHIL) and in rest of the India through the privately held Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties Limited (EIPL). Eldeco Group has delivered 175 projects with approximately 30 million sq. ft. of real estate development. Besides these, the Group has 30 projects with 35 million sq. ft. in various stages of execution. Apart from Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida and Gurugram, Eldeco is a leading real estate developer in key cities of North India such as Panipat, Sonepat, Ludhiana, Bareilly, Panchkula, and Jalandhar.

