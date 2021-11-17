Stock investment platform Smallcase on Wednesday announced an investment of USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in Tickertape, a web and mobile investment information and research platform.

Tickertape will use the seed capital to build India's largest collaborative social platform focused on investments and personal finance, according to a statement.

Tickertape was previously a business vertical of Smallcase and has been carved-out into a separate corporate entity as of November 1, 2021.

Ujjwal Ankur has taken over the role of Founder and CEO of Tickertap.

*** *Nippon India MF in collaboration with Cathay Site launches Taiwanese Equity Fund Nippon Life India Asset Management on Wednesday announced the launch of an equity scheme in collaboration with Taiwan's Cathay Site. The new fund offer (NFO) of Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund opens for subscription on November 22 and closes on December 6, the asset management company said in a statement.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund.

This fund will be advised by Cathay SITE, the largest asset manager in Taiwan with USD 42.8 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The primary investment objective of Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation to investors by primarily investing in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

