ABB India's motors, drives installed base in India saves 12 TWh of energy in 10 years

ABB India on Wednesday said the motors and drives installed base has saved nearly 12 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 10 years, which is equivalent to one per cent of India's annual energy consumption.

''ABB India's 10 years of motors and drives installed base (India) saved nearly 12 terawatt-hours of electricity, (which is) equivalent to one per cent of India's annual energy consumption,'' the company said in a statement issued after a virtual media roundtable.

As energy efficiency becomes a centre point in reducing climate change risks, the need to promote the adoption of sustainable technologies gains greater significance, the company said.

ABB India is playing an active role in leading this movement, by bringing stakeholders together and offering solutions that can help in achieving energy goals.

While industries are the economic growth engines, they account for around one-fourth of the total greenhouse gas emissions, it estimated.

''Driving carbon neutrality will not only help India meet its net-zero targets but will also help in adopting a green economic model on a large scale.

''At ABB, we are working closely with both large industries as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to accomplish their energy goals,'' Sanjeev Arora, president (motion business) of ABB India, said in the statement.

He added that the company's technologically superior motors, drives and digital technologies facilitate industries, buildings and the infrastructure sector to optimise operations while reducing environmental impact.

In the past 10 years, ABB's installed base of motors and drives in India has saved nearly 12 terawatt-hours of electricity, the company said.

It added that ABB is determined to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

While leading by example, ABB is also creating an impact by enabling its customers operating in different industrial segments to reduce carbon footprint.

ABB has helped Wonder Cement, a leading cement manufacturing company, in Rajasthan with its regenerative solution to save about two gigawatt-hours, which is equivalent to the monthly energy consumption of over 9,000 Indian households or 1,400 tonnes of CO2, it stated.

The company has also been playing a major role in other segments like pharma and F&B (food and beverages). For a leading chemical company, Alufloride Ltd, in Visakhapatnam, ABB offered a 200-kilowatt (kW) AC regenerative drive that feeds back the braking energy to the grid.

The solution saved 66 MWh of energy annually, which is equivalent to Rs 4 lakh of electricity consumption and provided better power quality. This solution was delivered in collaboration with the centrifuge manufacturer D Parikh Engineering Works.

India has IE2 as the minimum efficiency classification for motors. However, globally, most industrial motors are at IE3, and many organisations have moved to IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors.

ABB India has taken the lead and has launched the latest technology in motor efficiency with IE5 ultra-premium efficiency EC Titanium and SynRM motor-drive package.

Its IE5 motors offer up to 40 per cent lower energy losses compared to IE3 motors, as well as significantly lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions, it stated.

By pairing IE5 SynRM motor with drive, the customers can achieve higher energy savings, reduce cost and improve production.

Morten Wierod, president of ABB Motion and chairman of ABB India, in the statement said, ''India, at the COP26 conference, has pledged to cut its emissions to net-zero by 2070. The industrial sector is going to play a critical role in achieving this target. The nation can set an example by taking measures to establish a road map that will advance the implementation of energy-efficient technologies and strengthen synergies among the stakeholders.'' Wierod added that the combination of premium efficiency motors, as well as energy-saving drives, is critical for the sustainable future of industries.

In its endeavour to engage with stakeholders and create a larger impact with awareness initiatives, ABB India has partnered with AEEE, an organization of high repute and commendable body of work around energy efficiency.

''We are delighted to partner with ABB India in its commitment towards achieving net-zero through energy efficiency.

''Together, we aim to push the commitment, and strengthen the cause of energy efficiency and sustainable technologies through shared insights and solutions,'' said Satish Kumar, president and executive director of AEEE, in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)