Jitendra Singh bats for joint effort of govt, industry, stakeholders to achieve resurgent India

The power of collaboration between the government, industry and stakeholders needs to be systematically harnessed for realizing the vision of a new resurgent India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Addressing the second edition of 'The SMARTec Initiative India 2021', the minister of state for science and technology highlighted various initiatives taken by the government to promote science and technology for startups. Singh said India is emerging as among the world's top leaders in the area of science and technology and recently it entered the list of top 50 innovative countries reaching the 46th position in the Global Innovation Index 2021.

''The power of collaboration with government, industry and stakeholders needs to be systematically harnessed for realizing the vision of a new resurgent India. Everything cannot be left to the government. ''The government should also not be hesitant to involve stakeholders outside the government sector because that is not compatible with progressive advancement,'' Singh said.

According to the latest World Bank annual ratings, India has consistently improved its business and innovation environment and is now ranked 63 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, the minister said. ''There is very little correlation between formal and digital literacy, smart literacy which can be acquired without formal education. The government has brought the New Education Policy which has multiple entry/exit options to promote innovation and start-up culture,'' he added.

Katrin Kivi, Ambassador of Estonia to India said for the last few years, Estonian exports to India have been growing considerably.

''I believe that there is room for genuine partnership and true collaboration. India is a strategically important market attractive for Estonian entrepreneurs due to its large market opportunities and growing consumer base. We hope to foster a real collaboration that also advances Indian interest. ''Our strategic geographical presence, an attractive ecosystem of innovation, beneficial tax structure, stable government and highly skilled personnel gives Estonia a distinguished advantage and provides a solid platform for scaling and expanding business operations,'' Kivi said.

