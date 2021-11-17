Left Menu

Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya

Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said. The victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours, the group said, lamenting 10 avoidable deaths.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:46 IST
Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said. The victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours, the group said, lamenting "10 avoidable deaths. Like the other 1,225 who have lost their lives" crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe so far this year. A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast. The Geo Barents now is carrying 186 people, the youngest of whom is 10 months old. More than 59,000 asylum-seekers have reached Italian shores so far this year, 50 per cent more than last year but far from the numbers who risked their lives on rickety smugglers' boats during 2014-2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021