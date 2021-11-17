Left Menu

JSW Steel enters S&P DJSI Sustainability Index 2021 for Emerging Markets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:50 IST
JSW Steel enters S&P DJSI Sustainability Index 2021 for Emerging Markets
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has been included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 for the Emerging Markets.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it is among the three steel companies from emerging markets that have made it to the DJSI EM Index, which comprises 108 companies globally.

''JSW Steel has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021,'' it said.

JSW Steel said DJSI is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is highly regarded by global investors, fund managers, and financial analysts looking at ESG based investments.

The company has progressively improved its score across the three domains of environmental, social and governance, it said.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13-billion JSW Group, which also has presence in mining, infrastructure and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021