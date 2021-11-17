JSW Steel enters S&P DJSI Sustainability Index 2021 for Emerging Markets

JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has been included in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 for the Emerging Markets.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it is among the three steel companies from emerging markets that have made it to the DJSI EM Index, which comprises 108 companies globally.

''JSW Steel has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021,'' it said.

JSW Steel said DJSI is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is highly regarded by global investors, fund managers, and financial analysts looking at ESG based investments.

The company has progressively improved its score across the three domains of environmental, social and governance, it said.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13-billion JSW Group, which also has presence in mining, infrastructure and sports.

