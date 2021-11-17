Left Menu

Govt to organise conclave to promote entrepreneurship in N-E region on Thursday

The MSME Ministry will organise a conclave here on Thursday to promote entrepreneurship in the North-East region.The conclave will be chaired by Union Minister Narayan Rane and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is organised by the Ministry of MSME to promote entrepreneurship and trade opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs in the North-East region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:53 IST
Govt to organise conclave to promote entrepreneurship in N-E region on Thursday
The MSME Ministry will organise a conclave here on Thursday to promote entrepreneurship in the North-East region.

The conclave will be chaired by Union Minister Narayan Rane and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is organised by the Ministry of MSME to promote entrepreneurship and trade opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the North-East region. ''Such conclaves will help North East Region in its efforts towards encouraging entrepreneurship and enhancing the competitiveness of the sector in the changed economic scenario.

''This would also help in developing understanding about the schemes implemented by the Ministry as well as initiate a dialogue with the State Governments and other stakeholders that would help in better planning and execution of policies for the sector,'' an official statement said. The MSME sector plays a significant role in terms of job creation and expanding the manufacturing base of the country. Currently, it comprises over six crore units employing more than 11 crore people and is a seminal contributor to the country's economic growth, with a 30 per cent contribution to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and over 49 per cent to the total exports.

