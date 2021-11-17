Left Menu

Infosys Foundation Inaugurates 350-bed block at Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it has inaugurated a 350-bed 'Infosys Foundation Block' within the Jayadeva Hospital premises here. The block built by the Foundation at a cost of Rs 103 crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients, it said in a statement.

It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the virtual presence Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

