Infosys Foundation Inaugurates 350-bed block at Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it has inaugurated a 350-bed 'Infosys Foundation Block' within the Jayadeva Hospital premises here. The block built by the Foundation at a cost of Rs 103 crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients, it said in a statement.
It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the virtual presence Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
