Infosys Foundation Inaugurates 350-bed block at Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it has inaugurated a 350-bed 'Infosys Foundation Block' within the Jayadeva Hospital premises here. The block built by the Foundation at a cost of Rs 103 crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients, it said in a statement.

It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the virtual presence Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty.

