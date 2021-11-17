SAIL supplies 50,000 tonne steel for Purvanchal Expressway
- Country:
- India
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said it has supplied around 50,000 tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Lucknow to Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
In a statement, the state-owned steel maker said it has ''supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway, which has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.
The total products supplied for the project were TMT Bars, structurals and plates, it said.
The statement added that the expressway will substantially improve the road connectivity among several districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The company earlier supplied steel for projects like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and Dhola Sadiya bridges.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual capacity of over 21 million tonnes (MT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow.
Energy we get from Sun is totally clean and totally sustainable: PM Narendra Modi at COP26 summit.
UK PM Boris Johnson says at COP26 summit Indian PM Narendra Modi is among those who understands very well how to tackle climate change.
Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for country: PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.