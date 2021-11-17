Left Menu

SAIL supplies 50,000 tonne steel for Purvanchal Expressway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:04 IST
SAIL supplies 50,000 tonne steel for Purvanchal Expressway
  • Country:
  • India

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said it has supplied around 50,000 tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Lucknow to Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, the state-owned steel maker said it has ''supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway, which has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

The total products supplied for the project were TMT Bars, structurals and plates, it said.

The statement added that the expressway will substantially improve the road connectivity among several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The company earlier supplied steel for projects like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and Dhola Sadiya bridges.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual capacity of over 21 million tonnes (MT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021