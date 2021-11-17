Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DEL60 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on profit taking in RIL, HDFC twins Mumbai: Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than half a per cent for a second straight day on Wednesday due to profit booking in banking, oil & gas and pharma stocks amid lingering worries over inflation. DEL62 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee advances 9 paise to 74.28 as crude cools off Mumbai: The rupee pared initial losses to settle 9 paise higher at 74.28 against the US dollar on Wednesday on lower crude oil prices.

DEL63 BIZ-FM-INDUSTRY FM asks industry to start taking risks, invest in capacity creation New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said there are clear signs of an uptick in the economy and the industry should now start taking risks and invest in capacity creation that will help cut reliance on imports.

DEL67 BIZ-ROAD SECRETARY Road construction not triggering landslides in Uttarakhand: Govt official amid Chardham proj debate New Delhi: Amid concerns over the proposed Chardham project, a senior government official on Wednesday termed allegations that road construction triggered landslides in Uttarakhand as ''spurious and counter productive'' to the national causes, and asserted that geology of the area is fragile.

DEL48 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 402; silver tumbles Rs 528 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 402 to Rs 48,116 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL55 AVI-AKASA-ENGINES Akasa Air inks pact to buy CFM engines for its Boeing planes; deal estimated to be worth $4.5 bln Mumbai: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday announced signing an agreement to purchase CFM LEAP-1B engines to power its Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and the overall deal is estimated to be worth USD 4.5 billion.

DCM17 BIZ-DISINVESTMENT-CPSE-BIDS Financial bids for half a dozen CPSEs to be invited in Dec-Jan: DIPAM New Delhi: The government will invite financial bids for privatising as many as many as six CPSEs, including BPCL, BEML and Shipping Corp, by January, a top government official said on Wednesday.

DCM23 BIZ INDIA WTO India to pitch for permanent solution for food security in WTO meet: Official New Delhi: India will pitch for finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes in the forthcoming meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at Geneva, starting from November 30, an official said.

DCM27 BIZ-SEBI-INVESTOR CHARTER Sebi comes out with investor charter New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with investor charter for investors in securities market which aims at protecting investors' interest.

DCM42 BIZ-RBI-BANK CREDIT Bank credit grows at 7.14 pc, deposits at 11.42 pc: RBI Mumbai: Bank credit grew by 7.14 per cent to Rs 111.64 lakh crore and deposits increased by 11.42 per cent to Rs 160.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 15, 2021, RBI data showed.

DCM56 BIZ-E-SHRAM-WORKERS-DATA 92 pc registered informal workers' income at Rs 10K or below; 72pc belong to SC, ST, OBC New Delhi: Over 92 per cent of the eight crore informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal have a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below and 72 per cent of the enrolled workforce belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC), according to the latest data.

