P&SB adjusts net loss for FY21 at Rs 2,750 cr after divergence in asset classification

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:08 IST
Public sector Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) on Wednesday said it has adjusted the net loss for fiscal ended March 2021 slightly higher at Rs 2,750 crore due to divergence in asset classification.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,733 crore in 2020-21.

Whereas the bank reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 9,334 crore, the Reserve Bank assessed it at Rs 9,363 crore, thus leading to a divergence of Rs 29 crore.

Similarly, the net NPAs too had a divergence of Rs 29 crore.

Based on the difference of the provisions for NPAs reported by the bank and that assessed by the RBI, the divergence in provisioning for the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 17 crore.

The adjusted (notional) net profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2021, after taking into account the divergence in provisioning stood at Rs 2,750 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank published the divergence in asset classification and provisioning in accordance with RBI's Risk Assessment Report as on March 31, 2021.

P&SB stock closed at Rs 17.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.43 per cent from previous close.

