EIB and Dutch specialised care provider sign €100 million loan deal

The European Investment Bank and Dutch specialised care provider Ipse de Bruggen have signed a loan agreement of €100 million. Ipse de Bruggen, which specialises in long-term care for people with mental handicaps, will use the loan to support its €250 million investment plan for the 2020-2029 period. Investments foresee the construction of new, and renovation of existing, facilities in support of efficient health care provision and improved wellbeing of residents and employees. Apart from adapting its facilities to the changing wishes of its clients, sustainability efforts will be made across all of its buildings using the EIB loan.

"We notice that the clients' wishes are changing, for example in terms of having private kitchens or bathrooms. This leads to higher vacancy rates and that has a price. Next to this, Ipse de Bruggen has an increasing amount of clients that need intensive support, and not all of our locations are suitable for that right now. Finally, a number of residential facilities need replacement from a maintenance point of view, which means that there is increasing pressure on the right usage of our different care facilities. The investment allows us to implement a programme in the coming years that massively contributes to our commitment to provide our clients with suitable housing at any time. Next to this, the programme will also improve the working environment for our staff." Said Andrea van Steensel, a member of the board.

"The energy transition has an impact on our real estate as well. For example, we have signed up to the green deal for sustainable care in the Netherlands, which aims for a 49% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, and near CO2-neutrality by 2050. This is a very ambitious goal, but that is a challenge that Ipse de Bruggen will definitely take up."

Vice president of the EIB Kris Peeters added: "The EIB's mission is to improve people's lives through its investments. That can be achieved in many different ways, for example through financing for wind parks, or clean public transport, yet our mission statement is hardly ever interpreted so literally as with this investment. We are proud and glad to support Ipse de Bruggen in her endeavours to expand its facilities and become more sustainable. For us, this transaction is also a clear signal towards the Dutch healthcare sector; our door is always open."