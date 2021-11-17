Radisson Hotel and REALITES Groupe announce signing of Lincoln Casablanca

Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) and REALITES Groupe are proud to announce the signing of Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection Hotel. This historic signing, debuting Radisson Hotel Group's third brand in Morocco, Radisson Collection, also marks the Group's ninth hotel signing in Morocco this year, bringing its portfolio in the country to 11 hotels in operation and under development, and setting the Group firmly on track to exceed its ambition of reaching 15 hotels by 2025.

"The Lincoln Hotel", the oldest hotel in Casablanca and a prime example of the city's Art Deco heritage, was built in 1916 by the renowned French architect, Hubert Bride. The Lincoln Hotel is a key landmark in Casablanca around which the city was originally developed. REALITES, a French territorial development group and the owning company, aims to revive the iconic hotel with a sensitive restoration that preserves the façade, a historic architectural monument being carefully preserved.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, the hotel is situated in the heart of Mohammed V Avenue in the historical city centre, a well-developed area currently undergoing a full restructuring and recognized as a prominent corporate, financial, and entertainment district. It is also within proximity to the city's major attractions, such as the Casablanca Marina and Hassan II Mosque, the largest mosque in Africa, just 3 kilometres away. The hotel is also close to the Old Media, which is 1.5 kilometres from the Old Medina, and within walking distance from the tram line and the closest train station, Casa Port.

The hotel will comprise 120 contemporary standard and superior rooms, as well as Junior Suites, all carefully curated with impactful touches that leave guests with an authentic impression of Casablanca. Promising a vibrant social scene, the restaurant, lounge bar, and inviting patio will offer guests exceptional cuisine and refreshing drinks. In addition, the rooftop restaurant and bar will offer captivating views and an unforgettable experience of crafted gourmet delight. The hotel will also host fitness and wellness facilities for those looking to maintain their fitness regime.

The 250 square meters of versatile meeting space leading onto an exclusive outdoor patio can be divided into three meeting rooms to provide a tailored experience for every event.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, says: "We are thrilled to be adding another property to our record-expanding portfolio in Morocco, and introduce the country to our lifestyle luxury brand, Radisson Collection. We are confident that our collection of three distinct brands will yield a positive performance in the market. Having identified Morocco as a key focus market in our African expansion strategy and Casablanca as a key priority city, there is no better choice for Radisson Hotel Group to open the first Radisson Collection property than Casablanca's beloved historic hotel. Casablanca is predicted to become one of the key business destinations in Africa. We firmly believe that the Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection Hotel will once again become its epicenter and iconic hotspot for international travelers in Casablanca. We would like to thank our partners at REALITES for their trust and congratulate all parties for reviving one of the city's most historic edifices."

Yoann Choin-Joubert, the CEO of REALITES Group, the owning company, says: "One of the most important aspects of the Lincoln is its deep connection to the history of Casablanca. There is a very strong link with the local people and the city. At REALITES, we are 100% committed to this demanding but exciting project, aimed at restoring the beauty of the Lincoln and its iconic facade. The new Lincoln will offer a true center of attraction for the city and a lively place in the heart of the "Art-Deco" district for its residents. With Radisson Hotel Group's support and the commitment of our teams in Morocco, I want to offer a unique hotel in Casablanca, in a unique location, open to the city and to modernity, and fully embracing a strong environmental approach. We are writing a beautiful story together, for Casablanca, for its people, and for a new business clientele."

(With Inputs from APO)