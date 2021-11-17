Left Menu

Kolkata Port to conduct pre-feasibility studies for seaplane operations in Bengal

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, formerly Kolkata Port Trust, will carry out pre-feasibility studies for seaplane operations that can give a boost to the tourism sector in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday. The government has improved infrastructure of the town that attracts a large number of tourists every year, another official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:52 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, formerly Kolkata Port Trust, will carry out pre-feasibility studies for seaplane operations that can give a boost to the tourism sector in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday. The port authorities have proposed to conduct these studies in four-five locations such as Kolkata, Kalyani, Sundarbans and Digha in the state, he said. ''We have been entrusted by the Shipping Ministry to carry out the feasibility studies for seaplane operations. A meeting was held on Tuesday with Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur,” KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar told PTI.

The report will be submitted to the Shipping Ministry, and subsequently forwarded to the Civil Aviation Ministry for its consideration, the official said.

The West Bengal government had in 2020 sent a proposal to the Civil Aviation Ministry, conveying its wish to begin seaplane operations in Digha, a seaside resort town in Purba Medinipur district in the state. The government has improved infrastructure of the town that attracts a large number of tourists every year, another official said. The state government is also trying to bring investment in the seaplane segment in order to attract more tourists to West Bengal, which will ultimately help the local economy.

Sundarbans is also a tourist destination but it requires improved infrastructure to match up with international standards for seaplane operations, the official added.

