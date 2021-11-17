Left Menu

UP's first anti-air pollution tower starts operating in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:00 IST
UP's first anti-air pollution tower starts operating in Noida
Representtaive Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower opened in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

Located in the posh Sector 16A, the 20-metre-high tower with a diameter of nine metres can filter air in an area of one square kilometre around it, they said.

The tower has come up with joint efforts of the BHEL and the Noida Authority, the officials added.

It was inaugurated by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the presence of minister Krishna Pal, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

''UP's first air pollution control tower was opened today in Sector 16 A by union min sh @DrMNPandeyMP in presence of MP @dr_maheshsharma & MLA @PankajSinghBJP. Built by joint efforts of @noida_authority & BHEL, it'll go a long way in reducing pollution levels in 1 Sq Km of nearby area,'' Maheshwari tweeted. PTI KIS IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021