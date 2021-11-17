Left Menu

Niti VC meets think tanks, takes suggestions on economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:23 IST
Niti VC meets think tanks, takes suggestions on economy
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday interacted with over 70 think tanks on issues concerning the state of the economy, trade narratives, and competitiveness fundamentals.

Think tanks including National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), ICRIER, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Giri Institute of Development Studies (GIDS) among others gave a host of suggestions to boost growth, generate more employment, improve exports, and diversify imports with enhanced social protection.

In a series of tweets, Niti Aayog said its CEO Amitabh Kant highlighted the importance of export credit and increased participation in the global value chain network to enhance India's overall growth sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021