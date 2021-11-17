Left Menu

Zerodha faces investors' fury on technical glitch

Buying price 148, a user tweeted.On October 18, investors of several brokerage houses, including Zerodha and Paytm Money, had faced possible difficulty while selling shares due to an issue related to Central Depository Services India Limited CDSL.Founded in 2010, Zerodha Broking is a financial services company that offers retail as well as institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.Over 7.5 million clients place millions of orders every day through its platform, contributing more than 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:26 IST
Zerodha faces investors' fury on technical glitch
  • Country:
  • India

Users of online brokerage Zerodha faced difficulty in trading on Wednesday due to a technical glitch on its trading platform.

The brokerage house faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter as they complained that prices and trading froze on its platform during the trading hours.

''Zerodha down, price not updating,'' one user tweeted.

Another user mentioned, ''Zerodha is not working at the peak time of trading. Prices are stuck.'' ''Because of Zerodha, I suffer a loss of Rs 80,000 in ONGC. Zerodha app was stuck. I sold my holding for intraday and stock runs like a wild horse from 65 to 82 within 5 min & came down to 62. I was trying to exit my position but thanks to Zerodha, my stock was sold. Buying price 148,'' a user tweeted.

On October 18, investors of several brokerage houses, including Zerodha and Paytm Money, had faced possible difficulty while selling shares due to ''an issue'' related to Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL).

Founded in 2010, Zerodha Broking is a financial services company that offers retail as well as institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

Over 7.5 million clients place millions of orders every day through its platform, contributing more than 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021