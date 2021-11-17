Karnataka to have permanent Healthcare Vision document & upgraded health centres

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a permanent Healthcare Vision Document (HVD) with a long-term perspective would be formulated for the state.

''Karnataka will have a permanent Healthcare Vision Document with a long term perspective and health infrastructure in the state would be ramped up.

The State is set to upgrade 250 Primary Health Centres this year and 250 more next year with assistance from the union government. Action would be taken to build speciality hospitals, and cardiac and cancer hospitals at divisional level in the coming days,'' he said after inaugurating the new 350 bed cardiac care hospital built by Infosys Foundation in the premises of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Centre.

Recalling that he and Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys founder Narayanamurthy, studied in the same college and both had worked in TELCO, Bommai said the life of the couple is an inspiration for everyone and they have proved to all that knowledge is strength.

The Chief Minister said the Infosys Foundation is giving back what it got from society by building this hospital, which would help reduce the patient pressure on Jayadeva hospital.

Appreciating the service being rendered by Jayadeva hospital and its director Dr Manjunath, the Chief Minister said Jayadeva has grown step by step.

''The quality of Jayadeva Hospital's service makes one feel as if it is the eighth wonder of the world. Dr Manjunath has dedicated his life for the growth of Jayadeva hospital,'' Bommai said.

According to him, Jayadeva Hospital is considered a model for coronary care not only in India, but also in the U.S.A. He cited the instance of an American citizen who was surprised after getting all the check-ups done for just Rs 100 here.

His letter to the then American President Barack Obama prompted the US government to send a team to study the services at Jayadeva and announce a slew of concessions for patients at Obama Care Centres in that country, Bommai told the gathering.

