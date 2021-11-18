Left Menu

WSHGs generated Rs 296 crore during 2020-21 fiscal in Odisha: Report

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:12 IST
WSHGs generated Rs 296 crore during 2020-21 fiscal in Odisha: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.04 lakh women self-help groups (WSHGs) under Mission Shakti in Odisha have generated an income of Rs 296 crore by undertaking business worth Rs 1,198 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal, officials said.

This came to the fore when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday reviewed 20 departments on their progress in provisioning government business to WSHGs under Mission Shakti.

The state Cabinet in its first meeting on May 29, 2019, had approved a proposal on the provisioning of government services and procurement worth Rs 5,000 crore in five years through Mission Shakti SHGs. “Mission Shakti has achieved impressive progress in providing business worth of Rs.1198 cr to 1,04,712 SHGs generating income of Rs 296 cr during 2020-21 in convergence with different government departments,” an official statement said.

Noting that Mission Shakti has been a movement transforming the lives of 70 lakh women organised into six lakh Self Help Groups across Odisha, Patnaik said the creation of a separate department of Mission Shakti in March 2021 has been a historic step towards strengthening the SHG initiatives already undertaken by different departments and agencies and bringing it all under one platform providing greater focus and synergy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021