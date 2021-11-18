Left Menu

LG invites investors, manufacturers to join J&K's development journey

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:59 IST
LG invites investors, manufacturers to join J&K's development journey
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday invited investors and manufacturers to join the Union territory's development journey, while vowing to create for them a favourable ecosystem to realise the vision of Make in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was conveyed to investors by Sinha while presenting EEPC India northern region's export awards at the Convention Centre here.

The 50th edition of the award ceremony was organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India to acknowledge the remarkable work done in the field of engineering exports.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor invited investors and manufacturers to join Jammu and Kashmir's development journey.

''We are creating a favourable ecosystem for potential investors to realise the vision of Make in Jammu and Kashmir, make for the country and the world,'' he said.

Sinha added that structural and process reforms in the business sector will boost employment, growth, competition and industry's interests.

Business-friendly ecosystem has the potential and promise to make the Union territory the manufacturing and service industry hub of the country, the LG said.

''The industrial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is going through a massive transformation and the surge in investment proposals is a reflection of industry's confidence in the UT,'' he said.

He said that industrial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is going through a massive transformation.

The Lt Governor highlighted the massive impact of the New Industrial Development scheme in the Union territory's economic growth, with investment proposals worth Rs 29,000 crore having been received in the first 10 months only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021