LG invites investors, manufacturers to join J&K's development journey

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday invited investors and manufacturers to join the Union territory's development journey, while vowing to create for them a favourable ecosystem to realise the vision of Make in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was conveyed to investors by Sinha while presenting EEPC India northern region's export awards at the Convention Centre here.

The 50th edition of the award ceremony was organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India to acknowledge the remarkable work done in the field of engineering exports.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor invited investors and manufacturers to join Jammu and Kashmir's development journey.

''We are creating a favourable ecosystem for potential investors to realise the vision of Make in Jammu and Kashmir, make for the country and the world,'' he said.

Sinha added that structural and process reforms in the business sector will boost employment, growth, competition and industry's interests.

Business-friendly ecosystem has the potential and promise to make the Union territory the manufacturing and service industry hub of the country, the LG said.

''The industrial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is going through a massive transformation and the surge in investment proposals is a reflection of industry's confidence in the UT,'' he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the massive impact of the New Industrial Development scheme in the Union territory's economic growth, with investment proposals worth Rs 29,000 crore having been received in the first 10 months only.

