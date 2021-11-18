Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 158 points

Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 158.53 points and Nifty up by 38.60 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 158.53 points and Nifty up by 38.60 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.26 per cent at 60166.86 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17937.30 at 9.25 am, up by 38.60 points or 0.22 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are realty sector at 1.07 and consumer durables sector at 0.63. (ANI)

