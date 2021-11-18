Praylady: Enhancing the Cooking Experience with New Inox 3+ Range

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Praylady takes utmost pride to announce the new Inox 3+ range of stainless steel cookware to add to their vast range of kitchen utensils in their kitchenware online shopping portal. They are introducing this product in the market as they feel that people are slowly getting into organised cookware and are being very considerate when it comes to buying the same. They felt that heavy cookware would be the next revolution and they took immediate steps to work on developing the ‘product for the future’. They developed a series in 1.5 mm body thickness, their technical and R&D team under the guidance of the managing director Mr. Rakesh P Shah. He brainstormed and developed the same concept of cooking with the 3-Ply base bottom. 3-Ply base bottom is a beautiful concept of cooking with low flame and low oil. The Inox 3+ products are engineered in such a way that the heat which flows in the cookware is even throughout the body. What sets the Inox 3+ products apart from its competitors is their uniqueness and versatility in the features. Heavy body cookware ensures low flame cooking. It also ensures easy cooking so that oil and fuel can be saved. The 3-Ply base ensures that the food which is being cooked inside does not stick and the nutritious values of the food is not lost. The cast handles make the grip on the cookware better and firm. The hammered design on the body of the cookware makes sure that the heat flow is even and moderate. The product is of the grade of 204CU and the product is brazed with 2 mm aluminium and 0.5 magnetic steel. The handles are riveted and are proper cast handles. The eco-friendly packaging comes in a matte finish box and the piece is packed in a cloth bag which speaks about sustainability. The products are also induction compatible, making cooking easier. Also they are giving local people to stitch these bags which is helping a lot of families generate a decent amount of income. The product is designed with a completely different concept as Praylady is making cookware an organised sector. They have 4 ranges in this series: 1. Cooking pot 2. Deep frying kadai 3. Kadai 4. Frying pan The reason why customers can choose Praylady’s Inox 3+ series of products, is the stylish design and it’s unique features like saving fuel, oil, and can be cooked on low flame, retaining the nutritious values of the food, hammered design makes the heat flow in the body even and so on. Praylady’s sells cookers online, which are of high quality & they offer exclusive discounts online. From Chennai, Praylady is a prominent manufacturer, supplier and exporter in the home appliances industry in India. They are a name to be reckoned with in the kitchen utensils segment. Their aim is to help people cook the way they want by providing them with the highest quality kitchen accessories and kitchen gift items. They have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to ensure the production of premium cookware sets. They manufacture and sell the best non-stick pan online. The efficient processing mechanism ensures the quality of every utensil they produce. Backed by a team of committed professionals, they are consistently able to delight their customers through their attractive range of products that speak for supreme comfort and convenience. Praylady takes pride in being a customer-focused business establishment, and their satisfaction will always be their priority. Image: Praylady: Enhancing the Cooking Experience PWR PWR

