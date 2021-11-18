SpeakIn Open Mic Invites Registration for Delhi Chapter

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India SpeakIn, Asia’s largest B2B EdTech platform brings back its flagship experience Open Mic on the 26th November in Delhi. Where motivational speakers, corporate leaders, and budding public speakers are eligible to register for the event on the SpeakIn website.

SpeakInOpenMic is a launchpad for public speakers where top industry experts gauge originality of your ideas, presentation skills, and audience engagement. This is one of its kind experience of public-speaking contest where budding talent can be identified before they make it big in the market.

The overriding theme for this year’s event is Motivation wherein each speaker shall be presented with a time slot of 5 minutes to present their talk and motivate the audience. The presentations shall be judged and rated by an eminent jury that includes RJ Naved - programming head of Radio Mirchi, Piyush Kumar – Director of Prabhat Prakashan, and many more. The highest-rated participant of the evening will be featured by SpeakIn across the SpeakIn network.

About SpeakIn Open Mic is a flagship experience from SpeakIn, Asia’s largest B2B EdTech platform powered by 18000+ experts from all over the world. Open Mic journey started from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and now is back here in Delhi. SpeakIn has been a game-changer for organisations who wants to drive change by bringing in the real, actionable learning from our pool of handpicked experts including top CXOs, SMEs, and thought leaders who have come together to provide 1-on-1 coaching, live sessions, videos, podcasts, blogs, keynote presentation, cross-industry interactions, and leadership lessons.

SpeakIn platform provides an exceptional learning experience to your leaders and their teams from experts like Dr. Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Laureate), Bear Grylls (British Adventurer), Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Politician and UN Representative), Narayan Murthy (Founder Infosys), and more.

500+ Topics Include: #Leadership #Sales #Digital Transformation #Technology #Finance #Health and Wellness and more.

350+ Clients: SpeakIn has served clients such as VISA, Samsung, BCG, Quora, Shell, Accenture, Suzuki, and others in over 8 countries.

